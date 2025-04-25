Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.04.2025 18:31:36

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.26 EUR 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25-Apr-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

25 April 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

25 April 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

30,219

Highest price paid per share:

110.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

110.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

110.4000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,860,785 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,860,785) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

110.4000p

 30,219

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

714

110.40

11:36:23

00333890860TRLO1

XLON

4000

110.40

11:36:23

00333890859TRLO1

XLON

1323

110.40

12:27:49

00333894082TRLO1

XLON

764

110.40

12:27:49

00333894083TRLO1

XLON

228

110.40

12:27:49

00333894084TRLO1

XLON

2449

110.40

12:27:49

00333894085TRLO1

XLON

146

110.40

12:28:04

00333894090TRLO1

XLON

595

110.40

12:28:04

00333894091TRLO1

XLON

4000

110.40

12:28:04

00333894088TRLO1

XLON

1355

110.40

12:28:04

00333894089TRLO1

XLON

2645

110.40

12:28:04

00333894092TRLO1

XLON

4000

110.40

12:28:04

00333894093TRLO1

XLON

4000

110.40

12:28:04

00333894094TRLO1

XLON

15

110.40

12:28:04

00333894095TRLO1

XLON

812

110.40

12:28:24

00333894096TRLO1

XLON

895

110.40

12:28:24

00333894097TRLO1

XLON

1215

110.40

12:28:36

00333894099TRLO1

XLON

812

110.40

12:28:56

00333894102TRLO1

XLON

40

110.40

12:28:57

00333894103TRLO1

XLON

211

110.40

12:29:26

00333894110TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 384821
EQS News ID: 2124732

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

