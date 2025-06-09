Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.06.2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.37 EUR -12.74%
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Jun-2025 / 17:18 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 June 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

9 June 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

93,512

Highest price paid per share:

119.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

118.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

118.8450p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,799,480 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,799,480) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

93,512

118.8450p

 

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

634

119.00

08:46:07

00339859129TRLO1

XLON

83

118.60

08:56:44

00339866398TRLO1

XLON

586

118.60

08:56:44

00339866399TRLO1

XLON

300

118.20

09:14:01

00339878549TRLO1

XLON

545

118.20

09:18:49

00339881695TRLO1

XLON

6

118.20

09:30:16

00339890211TRLO1

XLON

62

118.20

09:30:16

00339890212TRLO1

XLON

100

118.40

09:32:09

00339891595TRLO1

XLON

71

118.20

09:39:05

00339896327TRLO1

XLON

4

118.20

09:39:05

00339896328TRLO1

XLON

21

118.40

09:41:08

00339897927TRLO1

XLON

200

118.40

09:46:29

00339901827TRLO1

XLON

200

118.60

10:00:56

00339912581TRLO1

XLON

666

118.40

10:22:00

00339929305TRLO1

XLON

635

118.40

10:23:18

00339930456TRLO1

XLON

62

118.20

10:25:55

00339932882TRLO1

XLON

96

118.20

10:26:58

00339933889TRLO1

XLON

5

118.20

10:26:58

00339933890TRLO1

XLON

170

118.20

10:28:12

00339934798TRLO1

XLON

9

118.20

10:28:12

00339934799TRLO1

XLON

244

119.20

11:16:36

00339964540TRLO1

XLON

110

119.00

11:18:37

00339964593TRLO1

XLON

6

119.00

11:18:37

00339964594TRLO1

XLON

62

119.00

12:01:58

00339966365TRLO1

XLON

562

119.20

12:10:03

00339966910TRLO1

XLON

635

119.40

12:16:32

00339967131TRLO1

XLON

93

119.20

12:16:32

00339967132TRLO1

XLON

5

119.20

12:16:32

00339967133TRLO1

XLON

663

119.20

12:31:37

00339967596TRLO1

XLON

635

118.80

12:31:37

00339967597TRLO1

XLON

13

118.80

12:31:37

00339967598TRLO1

XLON

635

118.60

12:31:42

00339967603TRLO1

XLON

13

118.60

12:31:42

00339967604TRLO1

XLON

667

118.40

12:31:44

00339967605TRLO1

XLON

641

118.60

12:32:25

00339967616TRLO1

XLON

648

118.80

12:32:54

00339967627TRLO1

XLON

267

118.80

12:32:54

00339967628TRLO1

XLON

262

118.80

12:32:54

00339967629TRLO1

XLON

256

118.80

12:32:54

00339967630TRLO1

XLON

209

119.00

12:32:56

00339967637TRLO1

XLON

1094

119.00

12:33:16

00339967640TRLO1

XLON

231

119.00

12:33:16

00339967641TRLO1

XLON

268

119.00

12:33:16

00339967642TRLO1

XLON

265

119.00

12:33:16

00339967643TRLO1

XLON

1195

119.00

12:33:16

00339967644TRLO1

XLON

210

118.80

12:33:16

00339967646TRLO1

XLON

454

118.80

12:33:16

00339967647TRLO1

XLON

454

118.60

12:33:17

00339967648TRLO1

XLON

210

118.60

12:33:17

00339967649TRLO1

XLON

647

118.80

12:33:22

00339967654TRLO1

XLON

249

119.00

12:33:27

00339967663TRLO1

XLON

234

119.00

12:33:27

00339967664TRLO1

XLON

269

119.00

12:33:27

00339967665TRLO1

XLON

646

118.80

12:33:27

00339967666TRLO1

XLON

224

119.00

12:33:27

00339967667TRLO1

XLON

2561

119.00

12:33:27

00339967668TRLO1

XLON

646

118.80

12:33:27

00339967669TRLO1

XLON

233

119.00

12:35:49

00339967735TRLO1

XLON

262

119.00

12:35:49

00339967736TRLO1

XLON

241

119.00

12:35:49

00339967737TRLO1

XLON

1294

118.80

12:35:49

00339967738TRLO1

XLON

117

118.80

12:36:03

00339967762TRLO1

XLON

1200

118.80

12:36:03

00339967763TRLO1

XLON

50000

119.00

12:36:18

00339967769TRLO1

XLON

1243

118.80

12:36:49

00339967784TRLO1

XLON

1317

118.60

12:36:49

00339967785TRLO1

XLON

1330

118.40

13:15:23

00339968954TRLO1

XLON

664

118.40

13:15:23

00339968955TRLO1

XLON

664

118.40

13:15:23

00339968956TRLO1

XLON

665

118.40

13:15:23

00339968957TRLO1

XLON

665

118.40

13:15:23

00339968958TRLO1

XLON

627

118.60

13:20:52

00339969331TRLO1

XLON

900

118.60

13:36:22

00339970024TRLO1

XLON

200

118.60

13:45:51

00339970409TRLO1

XLON

600

118.60

13:52:53

00339970558TRLO1

XLON

500

118.60

14:09:11

00339971249TRLO1

XLON

1315

118.40

14:35:20

00339972161TRLO1

XLON

1335

118.40

14:35:20

00339972162TRLO1

XLON

1335

118.20

14:35:24

00339972165TRLO1

XLON

1977

118.40

14:45:13

00339972622TRLO1

XLON

107

118.20

15:02:27

00339973499TRLO1

XLON

178

118.20

15:02:27

00339973500TRLO1

XLON

52

118.20

15:02:27

00339973501TRLO1

XLON

57

118.20

15:02:27

00339973502TRLO1

XLON

507

118.20

15:04:02

00339973543TRLO1

XLON

26

118.20

15:04:02

00339973544TRLO1

XLON

426

118.20

15:16:55

00339974150TRLO1

XLON

677

118.20

15:16:55

00339974151TRLO1

XLON

165

118.60

15:32:42

00339975217TRLO1

XLON

131

118.40

15:32:50

00339975224TRLO1

XLON

191

118.40

16:01:15

00339976797TRLO1

XLON

10

118.40

16:01:15

00339976798TRLO1

XLON

10

118.60

16:04:13

00339976940TRLO1

XLON

6

119.00

16:17:34

00339977576TRLO1

XLON

1347

119.00

16:17:54

00339977610TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 392184
EQS News ID: 2152678

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service