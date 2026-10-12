Mitie Group PLCSHS Aktie 1171143 / GB0004657408
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
12.10.2026 15:35:13
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - Mitie Group plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|446103
|EQS News ID:
|2414276
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude
Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Mitie Group PLCSHS
|
15:35
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
|
06.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
|
05.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group PLC (EQS Group)
|
02.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
|
01.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
|
30.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
|
29.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
|
25.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mitie Group plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mitie Group PLCSHS
Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?
Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Start in die Berichtssaison: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- US-Börsen uneins -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind zum Wochenstart Gewinne zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien wagten sich Anleger nicht zu weit aus der Deckung.