10.06.2025 18:14:06

Fly Play hf.: Two of PLAY’s Largest Shareholders Seek to Acquire the Company

Fly Play hf. Registered Shs
0.80 ISK -3.01%
Fly Play hf. has received a notification from the company BBL 212 hf. regarding a proposed voluntary takeover offer by BBL 212 hf. for all shares in Fly Play hf. The leading parties behind BBL 212 hf. are Einar Örn Ólafsson, investor and CEO of Fly Play hf., and Elías Skúli Skúlason, investor and Vice Chairman of the Board of Fly Play hf.

The following documents are attached:

  1. Notification from BBL 212 hf. (in English)
  2. Press release about the plans of BBL 212 hf. (in Icelandic)
  3. Investor presentation (in English)

For further information, please contact:
Birgir Olgeirsson, PR Manager at PLAY
bo@flyplay.com
Phone: +354 867 7802


