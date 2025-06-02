Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.06.2025 13:00:04

EQS-News: Resolutions Of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eleving Group held on 2 June 2025

Eleving Group Registered Shs
1.65 EUR -0.06%
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Resolutions Of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eleving Group held on 2 June 2025

02.06.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  1. The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the Management Board, the observation report of the Supervisory Board and the report of the independent auditor of the Company, approved the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024 in their entirety.
  2. The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the Management Board, the observation report of the Supervisory Board and the report of the independent auditor of the Company, approved the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024 in their entirety.
  3. The General Meeting further, noted, acknowledged and ratified the total dividends in the amount of EUR 14 785 914, resulting in a payment of EUR 0.12700573 per share, with the payment date set for 10 June 2025.
    • the ex-date (the date from which no extraordinary dividends will be paid on acquired shares) is 3 June 2025.
    • The Dividend Record Date is 4 June 2025.
    • The dividend payment date will be on or about 10 June 2025.
  4. The General Meeting decided to grant discharge from liability to each of the members of the Management Board and the members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their mandates during the financial year ended on 31 December 2024.
  5. The General Meeting approved on an advisory non-binding basis the remuneration report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024 in its entirety.
  6. The General Meeting resolved to renew the mandate of BDO Audit, having its registered office at 1, rue Jean Piret, L-2350 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B147570, as the statutory auditor of the Company in relation to the statutory financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for a term which will expire at the end of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company called to approve the statutory financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ending on 31 December 2025.

Luxembourg, 2 June 2025
The Management Board of Eleving Group

About Eleving Group
Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 54% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 33% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.

The Group's historical customer base surpasses 1.4 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued exceeds EUR 2.0 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2,950 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies, compiled by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.

Read more: www.eleving.com

