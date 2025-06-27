Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.06.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million

Mutares
33.81 CHF 1.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million

27.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million

  • Acquisition from IVECO Group successfully completed in January 2025
  • Transformation measures underway, with tangible operational and commercial developments
  • Order Book currently at EUR 600 million; additional EUR 200 million award expected shortly

Munich, June 27, 2025  – Following the acquisition of Magirus GmbH from the IVECO Group in January 2025, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) reports continued progress in the operational alignment and commercial development of the portfolio company.

Since joining the Mutares portfolio, Magirus has implemented a series of transformation initiatives, including a reorganisation of the management structure, cost optimisation programs, improved project governance, and an acceleration of product development activities. These measures aim to enhance the company’s operating model and market responsiveness.

The company’s order book has increased to approximately EUR 600 million. In addition, Magirus is in the final stages of negotiation for a project with a volume of approximately EUR 200 million. If awarded, it would represent the largest individual contract in the company’s recent history.

Magirus is also advancing its international expansion plans as part of its 10-point transformation program. A new legal entity in Switzerland is scheduled to become operational on October 1, 2025, with preparatory work in Spain and the United Arab Emirates progressing according to plan. Furthermore, a new entity is being set up in Romania to support regional supplier integration and production coordination. Potential add-on opportunities in Croatia and Austria are currently under review.

Based on the current pipeline and the ongoing implementation of its strategic roadmap, Magirus continues to pursue its goal of achieving a EUR 1 billion order book by the end of 2025.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, commented: “Magirus has made remarkable headway in just a few months. The team is executing with focus and clarity, and the momentum we’re seeing is the result of disciplined work across all areas. We believe Magirus is well on the way to reaching its commercial targets and establishing a solid foundation for long-term value creation.”

 


Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk

 


27.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2161398

 
End of News EQS News Service

2161398  27.06.2025 CET/CEST

