27.06.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment
Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million
Munich, June 27, 2025 – Following the acquisition of Magirus GmbH from the IVECO Group in January 2025, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) reports continued progress in the operational alignment and commercial development of the portfolio company.
Since joining the Mutares portfolio, Magirus has implemented a series of transformation initiatives, including a reorganisation of the management structure, cost optimisation programs, improved project governance, and an acceleration of product development activities. These measures aim to enhance the company’s operating model and market responsiveness.
The company’s order book has increased to approximately EUR 600 million. In addition, Magirus is in the final stages of negotiation for a project with a volume of approximately EUR 200 million. If awarded, it would represent the largest individual contract in the company’s recent history.
Magirus is also advancing its international expansion plans as part of its 10-point transformation program. A new legal entity in Switzerland is scheduled to become operational on October 1, 2025, with preparatory work in Spain and the United Arab Emirates progressing according to plan. Furthermore, a new entity is being set up in Romania to support regional supplier integration and production coordination. Potential add-on opportunities in Croatia and Austria are currently under review.
Based on the current pipeline and the ongoing implementation of its strategic roadmap, Magirus continues to pursue its goal of achieving a EUR 1 billion order book by the end of 2025.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, commented: “Magirus has made remarkable headway in just a few months. The team is executing with focus and clarity, and the momentum we’re seeing is the result of disciplined work across all areas. We believe Magirus is well on the way to reaching its commercial targets and establishing a solid foundation for long-term value creation.”
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
27.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2161398
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2161398 27.06.2025 CET/CEST
