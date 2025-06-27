EQS-News: Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million



27.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares Portfolio Spotlight: Magirus accelerates transformation with record-high Order Book approaching EUR 800 million

Acquisition from IVECO Group successfully completed in January 2025

Transformation measures underway, with tangible operational and commercial developments

Order Book currently at EUR 600 million; additional EUR 200 million award expected shortly

Munich, June 27, 2025 – Following the acquisition of Magirus GmbH from the IVECO Group in January 2025, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) reports continued progress in the operational alignment and commercial development of the portfolio company.

Since joining the Mutares portfolio, Magirus has implemented a series of transformation initiatives, including a reorganisation of the management structure, cost optimisation programs, improved project governance, and an acceleration of product development activities. These measures aim to enhance the company’s operating model and market responsiveness.

The company’s order book has increased to approximately EUR 600 million. In addition, Magirus is in the final stages of negotiation for a project with a volume of approximately EUR 200 million. If awarded, it would represent the largest individual contract in the company’s recent history.

Magirus is also advancing its international expansion plans as part of its 10-point transformation program. A new legal entity in Switzerland is scheduled to become operational on October 1, 2025, with preparatory work in Spain and the United Arab Emirates progressing according to plan. Furthermore, a new entity is being set up in Romania to support regional supplier integration and production coordination. Potential add-on opportunities in Croatia and Austria are currently under review.

Based on the current pipeline and the ongoing implementation of its strategic roadmap, Magirus continues to pursue its goal of achieving a EUR 1 billion order book by the end of 2025.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, commented: “Magirus has made remarkable headway in just a few months. The team is executing with focus and clarity, and the momentum we’re seeing is the result of disciplined work across all areas. We believe Magirus is well on the way to reaching its commercial targets and establishing a solid foundation for long-term value creation.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk