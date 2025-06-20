EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire the inTime Group from Super Group Limited

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire the inTime Group from Super Group Limited



20.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire the inTime Group from Super Group Limited

Service company in the transportation and logistics sector

New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 115 million in 2024

Closing expected in the third quarter of 2025

Munich, June 20, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire inTime Group from Super Group Limited. The transaction strengthens the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

The inTime Group is a service company with a broad portfolio in the field of transportation and logistics. The company is divided into three operating divisions. The core business addresses the fast-growing market for transportation and logistics of time-critical deliveries (inTime). The service portfolio is supplemented by extensive services in the areas of third-party logistics and fifth-party logistics, including consulting and warehousing (Trans-Logo-Tech). With LibCycle, the third business division, the Group is tapping into a strategically relevant future field: integrated and sustainable transport management for lithium-ion batteries - both from industrial residual stocks and end consumption.

The company is represented throughout Europe with its network and is headquartered in Isernhagen, Germany. With around 450 employees, it generated revenues of around EUR 115 million in 2024.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "With our strong track record in the successful restructuring of logistics service providers and the significant potential to increase operational performance through our experienced operations team, we see this acquisition as an excellent opportunity to create sustainable value and strategically secure the long-term success of the inTime Group. At the same time, this represents another step in building a European logistics platform within our portfolio, with the goal of sustainably multiplying revenues."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk