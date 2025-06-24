Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.06.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance aims to unlock new potential in defense tech by focus on dual-use start-ups

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mountain Alliance aims to unlock new potential in defense tech by focus on dual-use start-ups

24.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Mountain Alliance aims to unlock new potential in defense tech by focus on dual-use start-ups

  • Focus on portfolios with dual-use business models
  • High level of defense expertise within the corporate group
  • Dynamic market environment enables portfolio diversification and improved exit capability

Munich, June 24, 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) will increase its strategic focus on the defense tech sector as part of the planned expansion of its portfolio. The main focus will be on opportunities in technology-related business models with high innovation and scaling potential and a dual-use character in areas such as drone and satellite technology, cybersecurity or artificial intelligence.

"We are currently observing a growing number of portfolios with an attractive dual-use character that is technologically attractive and, due to the geopolitical security circumstances, promises high and partly predictable growth. After decades of underfunding in the defense sector, Europe is facing a paradigm shift. Scenarios of 3 to 5% GDP share of defense budgets in Europe are estimated to require between 200 and 600 billion euros or more in investments in defense capabilities per year. This dynamic provides enormous opportunities for agile technology companies and their investors," explains Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG.

Mountain Alliance AG considers itself ideally positioned for this step thanks to its network: The Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, Dr. Cornelius Boersch, is not only the founder of the 50% shareholder Mountain Partners, but he is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Destinus AG and a co-shareholder of Quantum Systems GmbH. Both companies are characterized by innovations and dual-use technologies for civil and military applications. Destinus AG is a European aerospace company that develops autonomous aircraft systems with a focus on hypersonic hydrogen propulsion, while Quantum-Systems GmbH specializes in the development and production of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS). As an entrepreneur, technology investor, founder of numerous technology companies and especially CEO of the anchor shareholder, Dr. Boersch supports the strategic move of Mountain Alliance AG with his expertise and network.

In financing new and attractive portfolios, Mountain Alliance AG relies on smart financing structures. This includes, among other things, the contribution of shares at fair net asset value (NAV) in order to gain access to high-quality assets without a burden on liquidity.

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG
Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner
Sole Member of the Management Board
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 

 

 

 

 

 


