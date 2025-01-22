EQS-News: GlobeTopper Achieves $39.5M in 2024 Revenue, Driven by Strong Q4 Performance

EQS-News: Diamond Creek Water LLC. / Key word(s): Financial

GlobeTopper Achieves $39.5M in 2024 Revenue, Driven by Strong Q4 Performance



22.01.2025 / 14:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEW YORK - January 22, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), parent company of Diamond Creek, is thrilled to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GlobeTopper, achieved an outstanding $39.5 million in revenue for 2024, driven by an exceptional fourth quarter, including $4.3 million in December revenue alone.

GlobeTopper, a leader in the B2B digital gift card industry, continues to outperform market expectations by capitalizing on the growing global demand for digital gifting solutions. The company’s innovative platform and strategic partnerships with rewards programs, e-commerce platforms, and fintech companies have made GlobeTopper a trusted provider for businesses worldwide, offering seamless access to over 2,700 brands across 65 countries.

Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc., commented on GlobeTopper’s record-breaking performance: "GlobeTopper’s exceptional fourth-quarter results reflect the strength of our platform and the effectiveness of our growth strategy. Surpassing $39 million in 2024 revenue is a milestone that positions us as a market leader. With this momentum, we’re targeting even greater achievements in 2025, projecting to surpassing $60 million in annual revenue through continued innovation and expansion."

An Extraordinary Year for GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper’s success in 2024 highlights its ability to address the evolving needs of the digital economy. With consistent growth throughout the year, capped by an extraordinary fourth quarter, GlobeTopper is well-positioned for continued success in the fintech and e-gifting sectors.

About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper simplifies digital gift card distribution for businesses, offering a robust platform that enables access to a vast portfolio of e-gift cards from leading global retailers. Its innovative solutions are trusted by rewards programs, e-commerce platforms, and fintech companies to streamline gifting and reward strategies.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

Accredited Solutions (OTC: ASII) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and scaling innovative, technology-driven businesses. Through subsidiaries like GlobeTopper, Accredited Solutions delivers long-term growth and sustainable value to its shareholders.

Contact Information

Accredited Solutions, Inc.

info@accreditedsolutions.com

www.globetopper.com

www.diamondcreekwater.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: @asii_Inc



View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Diamond Creek Water LLC.