EQS-News: Accredited Solutions Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK - (NewMediaWire) - January 2, 2025 - Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking innovator in the fintech space, is excited to share this year-end message with our valued shareholders, outlining our vision for capitalizing on the transformative potential of the fintech landscape. Dear Shareholders, As 2024 draws to a close, I'm filled with immense optimism for the future of Accredited Solutions. This year wasn't just about milestones in the e-gift card market; it was about strategically positioning our company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fintech revolution. Your steadfast support has been instrumental in this journey, and I am profoundly grateful for the trust you've placed in us. 2024: A Pivotal Year - Establishing Our Fintech Foundation We didn't just participate in the e-gift card market in 2024; we strategically leveraged it as a springboard into the broader world of financial technology. We achieved significant milestones that have positioned us to capitalize on the immense opportunities within the fintech ecosystem: Record-Breaking Revenue, A Sign of Things to Come: November 2024 saw a phenomenal 37% surge in revenue compared to October. This isn't just a number, it is validation of the power and scalability of our evolving fintech platform, powered by Globetopper's API. Globetopper Acquisition: Our Gateway to the Fintech Universe: Our strategic acquisition of Globetopper in October was a defining moment. This fintech powerhouse's API technology is the key, unlocking seamless integration with a vast network of partners, including e-wallets, payment processors, and other fintech innovators. We now possess a powerful engine to facilitate transactions far beyond traditional gift cards. This is similar to other major players, demonstrated by Giftee's $30M acquisition of YOUGotaGift. E-Gift Cards: A Steppingstone to a Larger Fintech Play: While the e-gift card market, projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2030, is a significant opportunity in itself, it's also a strategic entry point. Globetopper's API allows us to leverage the growing use of gift cards as a form of stored value, used by consumers for platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers. The ease of use and accessibility of e-gift cards are transforming them into powerful financial tools. Balance Sheet Cleanup and Net Income Positive for 2024: Paving the Way for Financially Sustainable Growth: We've dramatically strengthened our financial health, improving our shareholder equity from approximately -$7.164M to -$1.176M. This significant balance sheet cleanup, including the elimination of all outstanding convertible debt, provides a solid foundation for aggressive growth. The Globetopper acquisition is anticipated to deliver a positive balance sheet imminently, further solidifying our financial footing to pursue aggressive fintech expansion. Additionally, it is expected that based on the balance sheet clean up and consolidation of Globetopper, the company will be net income positive for 2024. Visionary Leadership for a Fintech Future: The addition of Ben Farzam as our Operating CEO has infused our team with invaluable fintech and telecommunications expertise. Ben's strategic vision is focused on harnessing the full potential of our platform to become a dominant force in the fintech landscape. $750M Revenue Goal: A Testament to Our Fintech Ambition: Our ambitious five-year goal of achieving $750M in revenue isn't just a target; it's a reflection of our deep-seated belief in our potential to revolutionize the fintech space through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, powered by our innovative platform. The Future is Fintech: Beyond E-Gift Cards to Global Reach and Accelerated Growth Through Acquisitions While 2024 was a year of remarkable achievements, what truly excites me is the immense fintech opportunity that lies ahead. We are not simply riding the wave of the e-gift card boom; we are using it to propel ourselves into a much larger and more transformative market. Furthermore, now that we have a comfortable path with Globetopper, management team is positioned for additional accretive acquisitions. Shareholders can expect further acquisitions during the next year, as well as other fintech initiatives that we look forward to announcing, hopefully in the first quarter. This fits perfectly into our strategy for organic and growth via acquisition. Our Competitive Edge in the Fintech Revolution: Globetopper's API: The Universal Connector: Globetopper's API acts as a universal connector, seamlessly integrating with e-wallets, remittance platforms, and a wide range of fintech solutions. This enables us to facilitate secure and efficient transactions across borders and platforms.

