EQS-News: Accredited Solutions Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK - (NewMediaWire) - January 2, 2025 - Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking innovator in the fintech space, is excited to share this year-end message with our valued shareholders, outlining our vision for capitalizing on the transformative potential of the fintech landscape.
Dear Shareholders,
As 2024 draws to a close, I'm filled with immense optimism for the future of Accredited Solutions. This year wasn't just about milestones in the e-gift card market; it was about strategically positioning our company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fintech revolution. Your steadfast support has been instrumental in this journey, and I am profoundly grateful for the trust you've placed in us.
2024: A Pivotal Year - Establishing Our Fintech Foundation
We didn't just participate in the e-gift card market in 2024; we strategically leveraged it as a springboard into the broader world of financial technology. We achieved significant milestones that have positioned us to capitalize on the immense opportunities within the fintech ecosystem:
The Future is Fintech: Beyond E-Gift Cards to Global Reach and Accelerated Growth Through Acquisitions
While 2024 was a year of remarkable achievements, what truly excites me is the immense fintech opportunity that lies ahead. We are not simply riding the wave of the e-gift card boom; we are using it to propel ourselves into a much larger and more transformative market. Furthermore, now that we have a comfortable path with Globetopper, management team is positioned for additional accretive acquisitions. Shareholders can expect further acquisitions during the next year, as well as other fintech initiatives that we look forward to announcing, hopefully in the first quarter. This fits perfectly into our strategy for organic and growth via acquisition.
Our Competitive Edge in the Fintech Revolution:
Beyond the Numbers: A Culture of Fintech Innovation and People-Centric Growth
Our success is built on the foundation of our exceptional team. Their passion, dedication, and ingenuity are the driving force behind our innovation in the fintech space. We are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning, where every individual feels empowered to contribute their unique talents to shaping the future of finance.
Thank you for being an integral part of the Accredited Solutions journey. The future is bright, and together, we will achieve extraordinary things in the world of financial technology.
Warm regards,
Eduardo Brito, Chief Executive Officer
Safe Harbor Statement:
Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
