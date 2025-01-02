EQS-News: Accredited Solutions Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’601 0.1%  SPI 15’472 0.1%  Dow 42’544 -0.1%  DAX 19’945 0.2%  Euro 0.9372 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’886 -0.2%  Gold 2’638 0.5%  Bitcoin 87’770 2.4%  Dollar 0.9084 0.1%  Öl 75.5 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
RWE-Chef lehnt Rückkehr zu Atomkraft ab - Aktie fester
Rüstungs-Aktien gewinnen: Leonardo strebt stärkere Zusammenarbeit mit europäischen Branchen-Partnern an
Nach Notlandung bei Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss: Staatsanwaltschaft in Österreich ermittelt - Ein Todesopfer - Unbekanntes Fehlerbild - Aktie im Minus
Chefwechsel: Stephan Leithner führt Deutsche Börse - Aktie stabil
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom finalisiert Übernahme von Vodafone Italia
Suche...
Lone Star Gold Aktie [Valor: 51070353 / ISIN: US38209G1031]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.01.2025 14:06:40

EQS-News: Accredited Solutions Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter

Lone Star Gold
0.00 USD 25.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Diamond Creek Water LLC. / Key word(s): Financial
Accredited Solutions Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter

02.01.2025 / 14:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK - (NewMediaWire) - January 2, 2025 - Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking innovator in the fintech space, is excited to share this year-end message with our valued shareholders, outlining our vision for capitalizing on the transformative potential of the fintech landscape.

Dear Shareholders,

As 2024 draws to a close, I'm filled with immense optimism for the future of Accredited Solutions. This year wasn't just about milestones in the e-gift card market; it was about strategically positioning our company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fintech revolution. Your steadfast support has been instrumental in this journey, and I am profoundly grateful for the trust you've placed in us.

2024: A Pivotal Year - Establishing Our Fintech Foundation

We didn't just participate in the e-gift card market in 2024; we strategically leveraged it as a springboard into the broader world of financial technology. We achieved significant milestones that have positioned us to capitalize on the immense opportunities within the fintech ecosystem:

  1. Record-Breaking Revenue, A Sign of Things to Come: November 2024 saw a phenomenal 37% surge in revenue compared to October. This isn't just a number, it is validation of the power and scalability of our evolving fintech platform, powered by Globetopper's API.
  2. Globetopper Acquisition: Our Gateway to the Fintech Universe: Our strategic acquisition of Globetopper in October was a defining moment. This fintech powerhouse's API technology is the key, unlocking seamless integration with a vast network of partners, including e-wallets, payment processors, and other fintech innovators. We now possess a powerful engine to facilitate transactions far beyond traditional gift cards. This is similar to other major players, demonstrated by Giftee's $30M acquisition of YOUGotaGift.
  3. E-Gift Cards: A Steppingstone to a Larger Fintech Play: While the e-gift card market, projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2030, is a significant opportunity in itself, it's also a strategic entry point. Globetopper's API allows us to leverage the growing use of gift cards as a form of stored value, used by consumers for platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers. The ease of use and accessibility of e-gift cards are transforming them into powerful financial tools.
  4. Balance Sheet Cleanup and Net Income Positive for 2024: Paving the Way for Financially Sustainable Growth: We've dramatically strengthened our financial health, improving our shareholder equity from approximately -$7.164M to -$1.176M. This significant balance sheet cleanup, including the elimination of all outstanding convertible debt, provides a solid foundation for aggressive growth. The Globetopper acquisition is anticipated to deliver a positive balance sheet imminently, further solidifying our financial footing to pursue aggressive fintech expansion.  Additionally, it is expected that based on the balance sheet clean up and consolidation of Globetopper, the company will be net income positive for 2024.
  5. Visionary Leadership for a Fintech Future: The addition of Ben Farzam as our Operating CEO has infused our team with invaluable fintech and telecommunications expertise. Ben's strategic vision is focused on harnessing the full potential of our platform to become a dominant force in the fintech landscape.
  6. $750M Revenue Goal: A Testament to Our Fintech Ambition: Our ambitious five-year goal of achieving $750M in revenue isn't just a target; it's a reflection of our deep-seated belief in our potential to revolutionize the fintech space through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, powered by our innovative platform.

The Future is Fintech: Beyond E-Gift Cards to Global Reach and Accelerated Growth Through Acquisitions

While 2024 was a year of remarkable achievements, what truly excites me is the immense fintech opportunity that lies ahead. We are not simply riding the wave of the e-gift card boom; we are using it to propel ourselves into a much larger and more transformative market. Furthermore, now that we have a comfortable path with Globetopper, management team is positioned for additional accretive acquisitions. Shareholders can expect further acquisitions during the next year, as well as other fintech initiatives that we look forward to announcing, hopefully in the first quarter. This fits perfectly into our strategy for organic and growth via acquisition.

Our Competitive Edge in the Fintech Revolution:

  • Globetopper's API: The Universal Connector: Globetopper's API acts as a universal connector, seamlessly integrating with e-wallets, remittance platforms, and a wide range of fintech solutions. This enables us to facilitate secure and efficient transactions across borders and platforms.
  • Gift Cards as Store of Value and International Remittances: We are capitalizing on the growing trend of using gift cards as a form of stored value and a tool for international remittances. Globetopper's API allows us to tap into this trend, offering a faster, cheaper, and more accessible alternative to traditional remittance methods, especially in underbanked communities, as they can be used as a remittance instrument much cheaper than traditional methods.
  • Data-Driven Fintech Innovation: We are leveraging data analytics to understand consumer behavior, providing valuable insights to our partners and driving innovation in areas like micro-lending, loyalty programs, and personalized financial services.

Beyond the Numbers: A Culture of Fintech Innovation and People-Centric Growth

Our success is built on the foundation of our exceptional team. Their passion, dedication, and ingenuity are the driving force behind our innovation in the fintech space. We are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning, where every individual feels empowered to contribute their unique talents to shaping the future of finance.

Thank you for being an integral part of the Accredited Solutions journey. The future is bright, and together, we will achieve extraordinary things in the world of financial technology.

Warm regards,

Eduardo Brito, Chief Executive Officer

Relevant Links:
Globetopper Acquisition Press Release
Convertible Debt Restructuring Details
Plan to Reach $750M in Annual Revenue

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Accredited Solutions, Inc. Contact:
info@accreditedsolutions.com

Follow Us on Social Media:
Twitter: @asii_Inc

Source:
Accredited Solutions, Inc.
https://www.diamondcreekwater.com/
https://www.globetopper.com/

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Diamond Creek Water LLC.

02.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diamond Creek Water LLC.
United States
ISIN: US38209G1031
EQS News ID: 2060667

 
End of News EQS News Service

2060667  02.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060667&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Lone Star Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews wirft David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2024.
Wie auch im Jahr 2023 beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine weiterhin die Welt, ebenfalls spitzt sich der Gaza Konflikt zu. Robert Halver erklärt, wie diese Konflikte die Finanzmärkte bewegt haben und welche Auswirkungen die Zinssenkungen der Notenbanken auf die Märkte genommen hat.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.12.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
27.12.24 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV
23.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion zum Wochenschluss
20.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonalds, Starbucks
20.12.24 Will Santa Claus come to Wall Street?
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
18.12.24 Klimawandel treibt Kaffee- und Kakaopreise auf Rekordhöhe
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’100.00 19.18
Short 12’350.00 13.82
Short 13’850.00 5.89
SMI-Kurs: 11’600.90 30.12.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’000.00 19.19
Long 10’720.00 13.65
Long 9’860.00 7.32
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso 2025 das Leben vieler Anleger verändern wird
Krypto-Prognosen: So bullish sind die Experten für den Bitcoin im Jahr 2025
Bitcoin Prognose: Alles andere als ein Preisanstieg im Jahr 2025 wäre eine Sensation
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2024
Finanzblogger: AMD könnte 2025 die Marktdominanz von NVIDIA brechen
Ruhiger Jahresstart: SMI geschlossen -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
PEPE konsolidiert unter 0,00002 Dollar, während Anleger in den WEPE-Presale Millionen investieren
Krypto-Influencer prognostiziert Dogecoin-Kursexplosion in 2025
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Banque Syz identifiziert mögliche Überraschungen für 2025: Showdown zwischen USA und OPEC+ und Ölpreis-Kollaps

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten