EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year

Francotyp-Postalia Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year

Francotyp-Postalia
3.11 CHF -19.71%
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Francotyp-Postalia Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year

25.06.2025 / 11:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 25 June 2025 – Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin on 24 June 2025. As in the previous year, the event took place in presence form. The proportion of votes represented at the Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year amounted to 76.1% of the share capital. 

At the Annual General Meeting, Friederich Conzen (Board of Management) reported on the past financial year and gave an outlook on the plans for the future. Following the speech by the Management Board, all questions from shareholders and shareholder associations were answered by the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

In the new elections to the Supervisory Board, Dr. Dirk Markus, Dr. Martin Schoefer and Dr. Frank Hübner-von Wittich were elected for the new term of office until the 2030 Annual General Meeting.

The resolution on the prerequisites for the planned delisting (agenda item 8) found the necessary majority.

Information on the Annual General Meeting, including the full voting results, is available at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hauptversammlung

  

Disclaimer

Statements in this release that relate to the Group's future development and forecasts are based on our careful assessment of future events. Negative macroeconomic developments beyond this may lead to the actual results for the 2025 financial year deviating from the forecasted figures.

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, headquartered in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally active FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. FP has two business divisions: In the Mailing & Shipping Solutions division, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. In the Digital Business Solutions division, FP improves its customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation, and shipping management & logistics. FP is represented in 15 countries with its own subsidiaries and in many other countries through a dealer network. The Mail Services business unit was sold in 2024. In the 2024 financial year, FP generated sales of around 170 million euros.



Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

