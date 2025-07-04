|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.07.2025 18:49:23
EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Trend-setting electricity contract for Alouette smelter in preparation
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Ranshofen, 04 July 2025
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Trend-setting electricity contract for Alouette smelter in preparation
The shareholders of the Canadian aluminium smelter "Aluminerie Alouette Inc." (Alouette), in which AMAG Austria Metall AG (AMAG) holds a 20% stake, the government of the Canadian province of Québec and the state-owned electricity provider Hydro-Québec have today agreed on key framework conditions for a new long-term electricity contract. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, on the basis of which the contract is now being finalised.
The new electricity contract is intended to enable the purchase of 1,035 MW from 01 January 2030 to 31 December 2045. In addition, 50 MW, divided into two tranches of 25 MW each, will be made available for further organic growth.
The electricity price depends on the aluminium price and the Midwest premiums (risk-sharing contract), as regulated in the current electricity contract. The conditions set out in the Memorandum of Understanding thus guarantee Alouette's long-term energy supply at competitive prices.
Claudia Trampitsch, Chief Financial Officer of AMAG and responsible for the aluminium smelter business as a member of the Alouette Owners' Committee: "Our strategic investment in the Alouette smelter is an integral part of the AMAG Group's business model. On the one hand, it secures the supply of primary aluminium for the AMAG Ranshofen site, and on the other, it strengthens the profitability of the AMAG Group. The agreement on key framework conditions for the new electricity contract lays the foundation for the profitable further development of our globally leading aluminium smelter over the next 20 years.”
By concluding a new electricity contract, Alouette is committing to investments that will support the sustainable and profitable development of the company over the coming years. They are fully in line with the aluminium smelter’s strategic corporate goals and relate primarily to technological progress as well as the environment, energy efficiency and automation.
With a total annual capacity of over 620,000 tonnes of primary aluminium, Alouette is the largest aluminium smelter in the Americas. Production takes place through the efficient use of electrical energy from hydroelectric power with an extremely low CO2 footprint. The aluminium smelter is located in Sept-Îles in the Canadian province of Québec and has around 950 employees.
About the AMAG Group
AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and rolled products, which are used in a wide range of industries such as the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging industries. The Canadian Alouette smelter, in which AMAG holds a 20% stake, produces high-quality primary aluminium with an exemplary environmental footprint. AMAG components, based in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), also manufactures ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.
The forecasts, plans and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this publication were made on the basis of all information available to AMAG at the present time. If the assumptions on which the forecasts are based do not materialise, targets are not achieved or risks occur, actual earnings may differ from those currently anticipated. We assume no obligation to revise such forecasts in the light of new information or future events.
This publication has been prepared and the data checked with the greatest possible care. However, rounding, transmission or printing errors cannot be ruled out. In general, rounding may result in discrepancies in the values, totals and percentages shown. In particular, AMAG and its representatives accept no guarantees for the completeness and accuracy of the information contained in this publication. This publication is also available in English; in cases of doubt, the German-language version shall prevail.
This publication does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities of AMAG.
|Company:
|AMAG Austria Metall AG
|Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
|5282 Ranshofen
|Austria
|ISIN:
|AT00000AMAG3
|WKN:
|A1JFYU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
