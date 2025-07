EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group and DEKRA optimize return process for leased vehicles

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Garching, July 8, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, and DEKRA have jointly introduced an optimized return process for leased vehicles. Following a successful pilot phase, the new concept has been rolled out to 164 DEKRA locations across Germany since May 2025. The goal is to make vehicle returns more efficient and customer-friendly across all locations.



Together with the two DEKRA companies DEKRA Automobil and DEKRA Event & Logistic Services, a fully integrated return process has been developed that combines all the previous individual steps – from digital appointment scheduling to vehicle transport.



Steffen Hohn, Head of Lease End at Allane Mobility Group: “Our goal is to make mobility as easy as possible – even at the end of a lease agreement. With the new return process, we offer our customers a modern, transparent, and convenient procedure that eliminates unnecessary trips and waiting times.”



Customer-friendly vehicle return available throughout Germany



The new process begins a few weeks before the end of the contract: Customers receive an email with a personalized link to a digital booking tool. There, they can conveniently select a return location from the 164 DEKRA locations nationwide and choose a free time slot. On site, the vehicle is professionally inspected by a DEKRA expert, who transparently documents all necessary information in the presence of the customer.



Rainer Schwer, Key Account Manager at DEKRA: “We are combining our expertise in inspections and logistics to make the return process as streamlined and user-friendly as possible. Customers only need to visit the selected location once, and we take care of the rest.”



After the vehicle has been returned, DEKRA Event & Logistic Services organizes its onward transport within 48 hours. This ensures a seamless process that is efficient and easy to plan.



New vehicle return process launched nationwide – successful pilot phase completed



From December 2024 to May 2025, the new process was successfully tested at ten selected locations. Since May, it has been rolled out nationwide at all DEKRA return centers. The optimized return process will initially be available to all private customers of the Allane Mobility Group and lessees of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The rollout to major customers will be implemented in the course of the year.



Since the introduction of the new return process, customers have a choice: they can use the new procedure, return their vehicle at an autohaus24 location, or opt for home pickup.



