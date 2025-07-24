Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’052 -0.2%  SPI 16’825 0.0%  Dow 45’010 1.1%  DAX 24’334 0.4%  Euro 0.9337 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’365 0.4%  Gold 3’358 -0.9%  Bitcoin 94’209 0.3%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 69.2 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526BACHEM117649372Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Barry Callebaut900296
Top News
Ceconomy-Aktie springt hoch: Entscheidung über Übernahmeangebot aus China rückt wohl näher
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Warburg Research bewertet Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Hold in neuer Analyse
Bellevue-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Bellevue Group erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Medacta-Aktie gibt Gas: Studie liefert positive Daten zu Kniegelenkersatz
KI-Wert mit besserer Performance als NVIDIA-Aktie - und kaum jemand weiss davon!
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.07.2025 14:40:15

EQS-News: Abivax announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

Abivax
57.00 EUR -4.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

24.07.2025 / 14:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

PARIS, France, July 24, 2025 – 02:30 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announced the trading resumption of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from 3:30 p.m. CEST.

Trading of the ordinary shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company on July 24, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. CEST in the context of the previously announced public offering by the Company of its American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share, €0.01 nominal value per share, of the Company, in the United States (the “Offering”), in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and the announcement of the pricing of the Offering.

***

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.


Contacts:

Abivax Investor Relations
Patrick Malloy
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878		  

***

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


24.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2174240  24.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Abivax SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?