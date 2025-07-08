Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.07.2025 14:22:25

EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy

WashTec
39.50 EUR -0.75%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2025 / 14:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Pabst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.30 EUR 4,030.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.3000 EUR 4,030.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


08.07.2025 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




99660  08.07.2025 CET/CEST





