|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
08.07.2025 14:22:25
EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
99660 08.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu WashTec AG
|
14:22
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:22
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:17
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:17
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:12
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:12
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:07
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:07
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, Kauf (EQS Group)