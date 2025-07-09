|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
09.07.2025 13:25:23
EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy
LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
45.60 EUR 0.00%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LM Pay S.A.
|Lechicka 23a
|02-156 Warsaw
|Poland
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
99710 09.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
|
13:34
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:34
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:58
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.06.25
|EQS-News: LM PAY Publishes 2024 Annual Financial Report on Investor Relations Website (EQS Group)
|
27.06.25