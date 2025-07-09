Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.07.2025 13:25:23

EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
45.60 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2025 / 13:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Jakub
Last name(s): Czarzasty

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LM Pay S.A.

b) LEI
529900D3C94AEWAWSS59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.4000 EUR 1,362.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.4000 EUR 1,362.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Duesseldorf
MIC: XDUS


09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland



 
End of News EQS News Service




99710  09.07.2025 CET/CEST





