EQS-News: Company LM PAY S.A. Advances Financing Strategy by Signing Term Sheet with Leading Bank

Company LM PAY S.A. Advances Financing Strategy by Signing Term Sheet with Leading Bank



14.07.2025 / 18:23 CET/CEST

LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) is pleased to announce that on July 11, 2025, it signed a term sheet for a future cooperation regarding financing of receivables stemming from consumer loans with a bank belonging to one of the largest capital groups in Europe. The anticipated commencement of financing is scheduled for September 2025.

This collaboration with a new financial partner will enable LM PAY S.A. to secure stable development and growth, as well as optimize its financing sources. This marks an important milestone in the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and support sustainable expansion.

LM PAY S.A. will provide further updates on the progress of this cooperation in due course.

About LM PAY S.A.

LM PAY S.A. is a pioneering technology-driven FinTech delivering embedded finance solutions across the healthcare, beauty, and insurance sectors in Poland. We provide instant, binding credit decisions at the point of service, empowering patients and clients with immediate access to essential services and convenient financing.

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:

LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Phone +48 881 780 994

grzegorz.pieszak@lmpay.pl

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

meister@meisterconsult.com