|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
14.07.2025 18:23:23
EQS-News: Company LM PAY S.A. Advances Financing Strategy by Signing Term Sheet with Leading Bank
|
EQS-News: LM Pay S.A.
/ Key word(s): Contract/Financing
LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) is pleased to announce that on July 11, 2025, it signed a term sheet for a future cooperation regarding financing of receivables stemming from consumer loans with a bank belonging to one of the largest capital groups in Europe. The anticipated commencement of financing is scheduled for September 2025.
This collaboration with a new financial partner will enable LM PAY S.A. to secure stable development and growth, as well as optimize its financing sources. This marks an important milestone in the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and support sustainable expansion.
LM PAY S.A. will provide further updates on the progress of this cooperation in due course.
About LM PAY S.A.
LM PAY S.A. is a pioneering technology-driven FinTech delivering embedded finance solutions across the healthcare, beauty, and insurance sectors in Poland. We provide instant, binding credit decisions at the point of service, empowering patients and clients with immediate access to essential services and convenient financing.
Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:
LM PAY S.A.
Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:
Meister Consulting GmbH
14.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LM Pay S.A.
|Lechicka 23a
|02-156 Warsaw
|Poland
|ISIN:
|PLLMPAY00016
|WKN:
|A3EWU0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
|EQS News ID:
|2169588
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2169588 14.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
|
18:23
|EQS-News: Company LM PAY S.A. Advances Financing Strategy by Signing Term Sheet with Leading Bank (EQS Group)
|
18:23
|EQS-News: LM PAY S.A. treibt Finanzierungsstrategie durch Unterzeichnung eines Term Sheets mit führender Bank voran (EQS Group)
|
09.07.25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.07.25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.07.25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.07.25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.07.25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.07.25
|EQS-DD: LM Pay S.A.: Mr. Jakub Czarzasty, buy (EQS Group)