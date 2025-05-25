EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
26.05.2025 / 00:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christoph Barchewitz
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.27
|2,508
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume10
|2,508
|— Price11
|677.16
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|22/05/2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|5, Heienhaff
|
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98914 26.05.2025 CET/CEST
