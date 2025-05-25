Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.05.2025 00:45:59

EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Global Fashion Group
0.30 EUR -1.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.05.2025 / 00:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Christoph Barchewitz
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Group CEO
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
0.27 2,508
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10 2,508
— Price11 677.16
e) Date of the transaction12 22/05/2025
f) Place of the transaction13 Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
       
       
       
 

 


26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98914  26.05.2025 CET/CEST





