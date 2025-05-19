|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
19.05.2025 17:03:15
EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Christopher George Townsend, Acquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
98738 19.05.2025 CET/CEST
