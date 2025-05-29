Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’187 -1.1%  SPI 16’792 -1.0%  Dow 42’123 0.1%  DAX 23’948 -0.4%  Euro 0.9352 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’374 -0.1%  Gold 3’316 0.8%  Bitcoin 88’454 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8231 -0.5%  Öl 64.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
C3.ai-Aktie fliegt hoch: C3.ai kann Erwartungen übertreffen
Nigerianisches Ölfeld: Shell kauft TotalEnergies' Anteil - Aktien tiefer
Continental-Aktie etwas stärker: Aumovio muss sich neu aufstellen - CFO-Suche beeinträchtigt Abspaltung nicht
5 Aktien mit Langfrist-Potenzial: Was die Papiere von TSMC, CrowdStrike & Co. so besonders macht
GSK-Chefin zu Handelskonflikt: US-Zölle wären tragbar - Aktie in Grün
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.05.2025 16:48:35

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 1,906 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, ...

ADTRAN Holdings
9.57 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2025 / 16:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,906 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, 2023) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.80 USD 14,866.80 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.80 USD 14,866.80 USD

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2025; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99074  29.05.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?