Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 16’989 -0.3%  Dow 42’762 0.0%  DAX 24’034 -0.6%  Euro 0.9366 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’409 -0.2%  Gold 3’328 0.0%  Bitcoin 89’781 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8211 -0.1%  Öl 67.2 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335BYD1459145Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Index-Aufnahme als Meilenstein: Quantum Computing erhält Zugang zu Milliarden-Fondsströmen
Aktien von Robinhood und AppLovin zeitweise tiefer: S&P 500-Einzug verfehlt
Recency Bias: So beeinflusst psychische Verzerrung Anlageentscheidungen
Rüstungsaktien unter Druck: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten RENK, HENSOLDT und Rheinmetall weiter
Ausblick: Inditex stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.06.2025 10:35:03

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
205.89 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 69th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 69th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 2 June 2025 until and including 8 June 2025 a number of 293,607 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
02/06/2025 57,080 212.86013
03/06/2025 57,335 211.91434
04/06/2025 66,345 217.64044
05/06/2025 57,112 218.29715
06/06/2025 55,735 218.00086

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 8 June 2025 amounts to 12,606,054 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 10 June 2025

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


10.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2153066  10.06.2025 CET/CEST