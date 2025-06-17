Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.06.2025 13:47:13

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP
239.48 CHF -0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

17.06.2025 / 13:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 45th interim notification

Walldorf, June 17, 2025

In the time period from June 9, 2025 until and including June 13, 2025, a number of 557,749 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2025-06-09 108,699 266.71 28,990,882.02
2025-06-10 108,150 265.55 28,718,799.90
2025-06-11 102,800 264.27 27,166,997.12
2025-06-12 102,900 261.57 26,915,666.19
2025-06-13 135,200 255.74 34,575,737.04
Total 557,749 262.77 146,368,082.27


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 13, 2025 amounts to 3,588,542 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


17.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2156532  17.06.2025 CET/CEST

