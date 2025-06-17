EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 45th interim notification

Walldorf, June 17, 2025

In the time period from June 9, 2025 until and including June 13, 2025, a number of 557,749 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2025-06-09 108,699 266.71 28,990,882.02 2025-06-10 108,150 265.55 28,718,799.90 2025-06-11 102,800 264.27 27,166,997.12 2025-06-12 102,900 261.57 26,915,666.19 2025-06-13 135,200 255.74 34,575,737.04 Total 557,749 262.77 146,368,082.27



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 13, 2025 amounts to 3,588,542 shares.



