20.06.2025 15:00:03

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Update of the Payment of the Final Dividend

Qingdao Haier
1.85 EUR -0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Update of the Payment of the Final Dividend

20.06.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Update of the Payment of the Final Dividend

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 20 June 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in relation to the Update on the Payment of the Final Dividend.

The full announcement is available at:   

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2025/0620/2025062001298.pdf

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier’s online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.


20.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2158328  20.06.2025 CET/CEST

