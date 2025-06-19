Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.06.2025 14:21:23

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Results of Issuance of the Second Tranche of Green Two-new Sci-tech Innovation Bonds of 2025

Qingdao Haier
1.85 EUR 0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Results of Issuance of the Second Tranche of Green Two-new Sci-tech Innovation Bonds of 2025

19.06.2025 / 14:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Results of Issuance of the Second Tranche of Green Two-new Sci-tech Innovation Bonds of 2025

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 19 June 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Results of Issuance of the Second Tranche of Green Two-new Sci-tech Innovation Bonds of 2025.

The full announcement is available at:   

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020250619668554738488.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Results%20of%20Issuance%20of%20the%20Second%20Tranche%20of%20Green%20Two-new%20Sci-tech%20Innovation%20Bonds%20of%202025

 

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

pi@crossalliance.de

T: +49 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier’s online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.


19.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2157812  19.06.2025 CET/CEST

