|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
07.07.2025 13:55:03
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 14th Interim Reporting
In the period from 30 June 2025 until and including 4 July 2025 a number of 728,092 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2025-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 4 July 2025 amounts to 17,241,496 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
07.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2166092 07.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG
|
13:55
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:55
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12:29
|Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank am Mittag höher (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26