07.07.2025 13:55:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

07.07.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 14th Interim Reporting

In the period from 30 June 2025 until and including 4 July 2025 a number of 728,092 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
30 June 2025 142,973 25.1369
01 July 2025 145,811 24.6354
02 July 2025 146,442 24.6075
03 July 2025 145,516 24.7504
04 July 2025 147,350 24.4994

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2025-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 4 July 2025 amounts to 17,241,496 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
