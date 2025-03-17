Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.03.2025 12:42:06

EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Status share buyback as of 14/03/2025

Commerzbank
23.35 CHF 0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback 2025/I
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Status share buyback as of 14/03/2025

17.03.2025 / 12:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2025

In the period from March 10, 2025 to and including March 14, 2025 Commerzbank AG has purchased 3,019,491 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of February 13, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
10/03/2025 605,078 23.1375
11/03/2025 615,829 22.7337
12/03/2025 606,566 23.0807
13/03/2025 603,534 23.1967
14/03/2025 588,484 23.7899

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since February 14, 2025 through, and including, March 14, 2025 amounts to 13,877,427 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

 

17.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2101646  17.03.2025 CET/CEST