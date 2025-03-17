|
17.03.2025 12:42:06
EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Status share buyback as of 14/03/2025
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback 2025/I
Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2025
In the period from March 10, 2025 to and including March 14, 2025 Commerzbank AG has purchased 3,019,491 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of February 13, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since February 14, 2025 through, and including, March 14, 2025 amounts to 13,877,427 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
