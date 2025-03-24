EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

|
Frankfurt am Main, 24 March 2025
In the period from 17 March 2025 to, and including, 21 March 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 612 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
17/03/2025 54 269.8000
18/03/2025 141 269.8809
19/03/2025 137 271.2467
20/03/2025 141 270.4759
21/03/2025 139 265.8475
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 21 March 2025 amounts to 2,458 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
