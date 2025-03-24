Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.03.2025 11:37:14

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

Deutsche Börse
255.99 CHF -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

24.03.2025 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 24 March 2025

In the period from 17 March 2025 to, and including, 21 March 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 612 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date                        Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

17/03/2025                               54                         269.8000
18/03/2025                             141                         269.8809
19/03/2025                             137                         271.2467
20/03/2025                             141                         270.4759
21/03/2025                             139                         265.8475
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 21 March 2025 amounts to 2,458 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

24.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2105068  24.03.2025 CET/CEST

