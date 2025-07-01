|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
01.07.2025 12:55:03
EQS-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html
01.07.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|
