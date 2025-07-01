Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’878 -0.4%  SPI 16’469 -0.4%  Dow 44’095 0.6%  DAX 23’804 -0.4%  Euro 1 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’289.4900 -0.3%  Gold 3’349.7 1.4%  Bitcoin 84’026 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7883 -0.6%  Öl 67.3 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Juni 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Netflix-Aktie stabil: Nasa will grosse Momente bei Netflix live zeigen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Dienstagmittag
Rothschild & Co Schweiz greift nach Zürcher Beratungsfirma
Deutsche Bank AG: Hold für Nestlé-Aktie
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.07.2025 12:55:03

EQS-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Siltronic
32.68 CHF -6.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.07.2025 / 12:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html

01.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2160400  01.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Siltronic AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?