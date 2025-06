EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera Signs FEED Study for a 600 MW Green Hydrogen Project in Europe

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

thyssenkrupp nucera Signs FEED Study for a 600 MW Green Hydrogen Project in Europe



thyssenkrupp nucera has been commissioned to carry out a FEED study (Front-End Engineering and Design) for a water electrolysis plant with a capacity of 600 megawatts in Europe.The customer, who wishes to remain confidential at this stage, will use the produced green hydrogen to supply industrial customers in hard-to-abate industries, thereby avoiding CO2 emissions.thyssenkrupp nucera will work with the customer to advance the project towards its next stages such as signing of an EPF contract (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication). The realization of the project is subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID) thereafter, which could be taken in 2026.



