13.06.2025 09:00:24

EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG: Start of entry into the optician and hearing acoustics market through the acquisition of two groups of companies with 30 locations

The Platform Group
10.15 EUR -4.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
The Platform Group AG: Start of entry into the optician and hearing acoustics market through the acquisition of two groups of companies with 30 locations

13-Jun-2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG: Start of entry into the optician and hearing acoustics market through the acquisition of two groups of companies with 30 locations

Düsseldorf, 13 June 2025. The Management Board of The Platform Group AG („TPG“, the „Company“, ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to acquire two groups of companies in the optician and hearing acoustics sector. These transactions constitute the first steps of the Company‘s entry into this market.

As part of the transactions, The Platform Group AG will acquire majority interests in the two optician groups Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, both headquartered in Münster. The two companies operate a total of around 30 locations in Germany with approximately 200 employees.

The transactions each take the form of share deals. The purchase price is in the double-digit million-euro range and consists of a cash component, which is financed from own funds, and share compensation to the sellers. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchase price. Closing is expected to take place in July 2025.

As part of the first step toward entering the optical and hearing acoustics market, the two companies will be merged with the “MyGlasses” online platform. In a second step, numerous other optician and hearing acoustics companies in Germany and other EU countries are to be acquired until the end of 2026. In a third step, the MyGlasses online platform is to be opened to external opticians from the end of 2025. Given the future importance of the business area and the further planned acquisitions, TPG will introduce a separate segment as part of Group segment reporting from the second half of 2025.

The new “Optics & Hearing” segment is expected to generate sales of over EUR 30 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in the 2025 financial year on a pro forma basis. The forecast EBITDA margin (adjusted) is at least 25%.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com



End of Inside Information

13-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2154660

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2154660  13-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

