13.06.2025 09:00:24
EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG: Start of entry into the optician and hearing acoustics market through the acquisition of two groups of companies with 30 locations
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
The Platform Group AG: Start of entry into the optician and hearing acoustics market through the acquisition of two groups of companies with 30 locations
As part of the transactions, The Platform Group AG will acquire majority interests in the two optician groups Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, both headquartered in Münster. The two companies operate a total of around 30 locations in Germany with approximately 200 employees.
The transactions each take the form of share deals. The purchase price is in the double-digit million-euro range and consists of a cash component, which is financed from own funds, and share compensation to the sellers. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchase price. Closing is expected to take place in July 2025.
As part of the first step toward entering the optical and hearing acoustics market, the two companies will be merged with the “MyGlasses” online platform. In a second step, numerous other optician and hearing acoustics companies in Germany and other EU countries are to be acquired until the end of 2026. In a third step, the MyGlasses online platform is to be opened to external opticians from the end of 2025. Given the future importance of the business area and the further planned acquisitions, TPG will introduce a separate segment as part of Group segment reporting from the second half of 2025.
The new “Optics & Hearing” segment is expected to generate sales of over EUR 30 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in the 2025 financial year on a pro forma basis. The forecast EBITDA margin (adjusted) is at least 25%.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
13-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2154660
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2154660 13-Jun-2025 CET/CEST
