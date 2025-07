EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Marc Guilliard of Bitcoin Hotel LLC to support Bitcoin Treasury strategy as lead advisor

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

NAKIKI SE: Marc Guilliard of Bitcoin Hotel LLC to support Bitcoin Treasury strategy as lead advisor



10-Jul-2025 / 16:52 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, July 10, 2025 – The strategic realignment of NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) with the aim of becoming the first German listed company with a pure Bitcoin treasury strategy is taking shape. Marc Guilliard will advise the company on treasury strategy, Bitcoin self-custody, capital market communication, and international positioning. He will also be a member of NAKIKI SE's planned investment committee, which will consist of proven Bitcoin experts. A verbal agreement was reached with Marc Guilliard today. The written agreement is expected to be signed shortly.



Marc Guilliard is a proven Bitcoin expert and has been established in the Bitcoin market for years. He is the initiator of the world's first Bitcoin hotel near Stuttgart, which he has completely geared towards digitalization and Bitcoin payments. With his YouTube channel “Bitcoin Hotel,” he operates a Bitcoin-only channel in the German-speaking region with over 40,000 subscribers and more than 1.5 million views per month.



Contact for inquiries:

Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Email: info@nakikifinance.com



NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main



Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300





