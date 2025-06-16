Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.06.2025 18:39:04

EQS-Adhoc: Mister Spex SE: Adjustment of the revenue guidance and confirmation of EBIT guidance for 2025

Mister Spex
1.50 EUR 3.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Mister Spex SE: Adjustment of the revenue guidance and confirmation of EBIT guidance for 2025

16-Jun-2025 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 16 June 2025 – The Management Board of Mister Spex SE (the “Company”) today resolved to adjust its revenue guidance for the financial year 2025 based on indicative figures for May 2025 and current trading dynamics.

Persistent market-wide discounting continues to pressure pricing, especially in sunglasses and online sales. As part of its SpexFocus transformation, Mister Spex SE has deliberately stepped away from heavy discounting to protect brand value and margins. This disciplined approach affects short-term revenue in promotion-sensitive categories. As a result, the company now expects revenue to decline by 10% to 20% in FY 2025 (previously: -5% to -10%).

The EBIT margin guidance remains unchanged at -5% to -15%. The Company continues to execute its transformation and restructuring programme SpexFocus, focusing on structural cost reduction and improved profitability in 2025.

The Company also confirms its expectation that cash and cash equivalents will remain at a robust level of approximately EUR 65 million ± EUR 5 million by year-end 2025.

Mister Spex SE will publish its second quarter and first half year results on 28 August 2025.


Notifying person: Irina Zhurba - Director of Investor Relations

 



End of Inside Information

16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2155998

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2155998  16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

