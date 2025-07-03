EQS-Adhoc: Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 and approves new share buyback programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Share Buyback

Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 and approves new share buyback programme



03-Jul-2025 / 07:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 // Increased geopolitical uncertainty leads to further temporary postponements of project launches // Management board approves new share buyback programme

Forecast for 2024/25: Revenue range adjusted to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million (previously: EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million); EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) reduced to 5% to 6% (previously: EUR 36.5 million to EUR 40.5 million, with an EBIT margin before M&A effects between 7% and 8%)

Increased geopolitical uncertainty leads to further delays in project launches in the CORE segment and fewer new contracts for ERP migration projects

Major challenges in the LOB segment due to further decline in the Customer Experience sub-segment

All for One Group SE approves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 7 million

Filderstadt, 3 July 2025 – Despite an unchanged strong pipeline of customer projects and interest in solutions for migrating to SAP's cloud offering, the further deterioration of the geopolitical situation, the current economic challenges in Central Europe with weaker market growth, and the continuing threat of a tariff dispute are leading to uncertainty among customers and delays in projects and new contracts.

Due to the strong pipeline that had existed for months, the management board still assumed at the half-year mark that the geopolitical situation would stabilise, making prospective customers and clients more likely to make decisions. However, this has not been the case in recent months. The temporary reluctance continues, and it is currently difficult to predict how the situation will develop.

In addition, the Customer Experience environment remains challenging. The main reason for this is SAP's changed product strategy in this area, which is resulting in a significant decline in revenue and earnings for the LOB segment's Customer Experience products. However, we see good opportunities for the LOB business in the medium term with the new SAP Cloud Business Suite, particularly for a recovery in the area of Customer Experience.

Although the management board expects an improvement in the operating result (preliminary) in the 3rd quarter (Apr – Jun 2025) compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the forecast for the 2024/25 financial year has been adjusted.

The revenue forecast (IFRS) for the 2024/25 financial year of EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million has been adjusted to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million. The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is expected to be between 5% and 6% of revenue. Previous forecasts predicted an EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between 7% and 8%, and an EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million.

The medium-term outlook of robust organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range has been fundamentally confirmed. The management board had assumed that the EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) would exceed the 8% threshold sustainably by the 2025/26 financial year. However, due to the current heightened geopolitical situation and associated temporary customer restraint, as well as sustained changes within the Customer Experience product area of the LOB segment, the management board now expects this threshold to be exceeded only in the 2026/27 financial year.

On 2 July 2025, the management board of All for One Group SE decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, to launch another share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2025«) using the authorisation granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on 18 March 2025.

Under the Share Buyback Programme 2025, up to a total of 100,000 treasury shares (corresponding to up to approximately 2% of the existing share capital of the Company) may be repurchased via the stock exchange from 7 July 2025 to 6 July 2026, at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 7 million.

All repurchases will be made by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range. The repurchased shares may be used by the management board – in each case with the consent of the supervisory board – for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.

All for One Group SE reserves the right to interrupt or end the share buyback programme at any time.

The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website in accordance with the relevant guidelines. Further details will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the Share Buyback Programme 2025.

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com