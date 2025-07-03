Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’992 0.2%  SPI 16’625 0.3%  Dow 44’484 0.0%  DAX 23’790 0.5%  Euro 0.9339 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’319 0.7%  Gold 3’354 -0.1%  Bitcoin 86’576 0.4%  Dollar 0.7919 0.0%  Öl 68.6 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
dormakaba-Aktie: Neues Forschungszentrum in Deutschland
100 teuerste börsenkotierte Unternehmen: Drei Schweizer Firmen dabei
Rohstoffe im Juni 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Tech-Aktien jenseits der Magnificent Seven: Auf diese Unternehmen setzt der Needham-Fonds
Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie: Redcare Pharmacy wächst kräftig im Q2 und bestätigt Ausblick
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.07.2025 07:41:14

EQS-Adhoc: Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 and approves new share buyback programme

All for One Group
69.36 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Share Buyback
Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 and approves new share buyback programme

03-Jul-2025 / 07:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 // Increased geopolitical uncertainty leads to further temporary postponements of project launches // Management board approves new share buyback programme

  • Forecast for 2024/25: Revenue range adjusted to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million (previously: EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million); EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) reduced to 5% to 6% (previously: EUR 36.5 million to EUR 40.5 million, with an EBIT margin before M&A effects between 7% and 8%)
  • Increased geopolitical uncertainty leads to further delays in project launches in the CORE segment and fewer new contracts for ERP migration projects
  • Major challenges in the LOB segment due to further decline in the Customer Experience sub-segment
  • All for One Group SE approves a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 7 million

Filderstadt, 3 July 2025 – Despite an unchanged strong pipeline of customer projects and interest in solutions for migrating to SAP's cloud offering, the further deterioration of the geopolitical situation, the current economic challenges in Central Europe with weaker market growth, and the continuing threat of a tariff dispute are leading to uncertainty among customers and delays in projects and new contracts.

Due to the strong pipeline that had existed for months, the management board still assumed at the half-year mark that the geopolitical situation would stabilise, making prospective customers and clients more likely to make decisions. However, this has not been the case in recent months. The temporary reluctance continues, and it is currently difficult to predict how the situation will develop.

In addition, the Customer Experience environment remains challenging. The main reason for this is SAP's changed product strategy in this area, which is resulting in a significant decline in revenue and earnings for the LOB segment's Customer Experience products. However, we see good opportunities for the LOB business in the medium term with the new SAP Cloud Business Suite, particularly for a recovery in the area of Customer Experience.

Although the management board expects an improvement in the operating result (preliminary) in the 3rd quarter (Apr – Jun 2025) compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the forecast for the 2024/25 financial year has been adjusted.

The revenue forecast (IFRS) for the 2024/25 financial year of EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million has been adjusted to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million. The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is expected to be between 5% and 6% of revenue. Previous forecasts predicted an EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between 7% and 8%, and an EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million.

The medium-term outlook of robust organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range has been fundamentally confirmed. The management board had assumed that the EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) would exceed the 8% threshold sustainably by the 2025/26 financial year. However, due to the current heightened geopolitical situation and associated temporary customer restraint, as well as sustained changes within the Customer Experience product area of the LOB segment, the management board now expects this threshold to be exceeded only in the 2026/27 financial year.

On 2 July 2025, the management board of All for One Group SE decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, to launch another share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2025«) using the authorisation granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on 18 March 2025.

Under the Share Buyback Programme 2025, up to a total of 100,000 treasury shares (corresponding to up to approximately 2% of the existing share capital of the Company) may be repurchased via the stock exchange from 7 July 2025 to 6 July 2026, at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 7 million.

All repurchases will be made by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range. The repurchased shares may be used by the management board – in each case with the consent of the supervisory board – for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.

All for One Group SE reserves the right to interrupt or end the share buyback programme at any time.

The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website in accordance with the relevant guidelines. Further details will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the Share Buyback Programme 2025.


Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com


End of Inside Information

03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222
E-mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2164428

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2164428  03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST