EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2025 / 13:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Neumann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.60 EUR 291,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.60 EUR 291,600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com



 
