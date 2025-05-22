Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’270 -0.9%  SPI 16’856 -0.8%  Dow 41’859 0.0%  DAX 23’999 -0.5%  Euro 0.9353 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’424 -0.6%  Gold 3’297 -0.5%  Bitcoin 91’827 1.5%  Dollar 0.8286 0.4%  Öl 64.1 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Relief Therapeutics125112599Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Top News
Krypto-Portfolio aufbauen: 5 nützliche Tricks um in Bitcoin & Co. zu investieren
Hedgefonds-Manager Benton bullish für NVIDIA-Aktie - skeptisch bei Apple und Google
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: BYD baut Vorsprung aus - Neue Strategie und Lade-Offensive setzen Tesla unter Druck
Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Bitcoin setzt Rekordrally fort und klettert auf über 111'000 Dollar
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.05.2025 00:54:57

EPlus Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

ePlus
53.43 CHF -1.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - ePlus inc. (PLUS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.20 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $21.96 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ePlus inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.57 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $498.114 million from $554.461 million last year.

ePlus inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.20 Mln. vs. $21.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $498.114 Mln vs. $554.461 Mln last year.