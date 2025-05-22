|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
23.05.2025 00:54:57
EPlus Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - ePlus inc. (PLUS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $25.20 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $21.96 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ePlus inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.57 million or $1.11 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $498.114 million from $554.461 million last year.
ePlus inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $25.20 Mln. vs. $21.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $498.114 Mln vs. $554.461 Mln last year.
