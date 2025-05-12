Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.05.2025 20:30:00

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Corporatum Oy

Dovre Group
0.21 EUR -0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               May 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Corporatum Oy
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Corporatum Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Aaron Michelin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 108098/9/12

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-07
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1436 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(2): Volume: 3589 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(3): Volume: 8972 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(4): Volume: 18547 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(5): Volume: 1992 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(6): Volume: 3215 Unit price: 0.218 EUR
(7): Volume: 465 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(8): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(9): Volume: 2119 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(10): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.212 EUR
(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.212 EUR
(12): Volume: 2755 Unit price: 0.218 EUR
(13): Volume: 621 Unit price: 0.218 EUR
(14): Volume: 1514 Unit price: 0.218 EUR
(15): Volume: 932 Unit price: 0.216 EUR
(16): Volume: 788 Unit price: 0.214 EUR
(17): Volume: 1542 Unit price: 0.214 EUR

Aggregated transactions (17):
Volume: 54597 Volume weighted average price: 0.21858 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-07
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 916 Unit price: 0.218 EUR
(2): Volume: 976 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1892 Volume weighted average price: 0.21852 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5227 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(2): Volume: 1258 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(3): Volume: 478 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(4): Volume: 796 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(5): Volume: 1447 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(6): Volume: 306 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(7): Volume: 893 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(8): Volume: 2646 Unit price: 0.216 EUR
(9): Volume: 3568 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(10): Volume: 1083 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(11): Volume: 196 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(12): Volume: 1612 Unit price: 0.219 EUR
(13): Volume: 1665 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(14): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(15): Volume: 18 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(16): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
(17): Volume: 9373 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(18): Volume: 10523 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(19): Volume: 1281 Unit price: 0.221 EUR
(20): Volume: 9520 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 65890 Volume weighted average price: 0.2201 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-09
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 826 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 826 Volume weighted average price: 0.221 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-09
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 894 Volume weighted average price: 0.221 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-09
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 901 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 901 Volume weighted average price: 0.221 EUR

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


