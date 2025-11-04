Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.11.2025

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.96 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $32.26 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.52 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $162.12 million from $129.40 million last year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.96 Mln. vs. $32.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $162.12 Mln vs. $129.40 Mln last year.

The company updated FY25 Revenue guidance to $635 Mln - $660 Mln from $630 Mln - $660 Mln.

The company also updated FY25 EPS guidance to $1.85 - $2.25 from prior guidance of $1.65 - $2.15.