Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’296 -0.2%  SPI 16’958 -0.1%  Dow 42’320 -0.3%  DAX 24’282 -0.2%  Euro 0.9385 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’414 0.1%  Gold 3’363 0.3%  Bitcoin 85’392 2.5%  Dollar 0.8213 0.2%  Öl 65.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Tesla11448018Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sika41879292Partners Group2460882
Top News
KI-Offensive ohne NVIDIA: Tencent & Baidu fordern US-Dominanz heraus
Lululemon-Aktie unter massivem Druck nach enttäuschendem Ausblick - auch adidas und PUMA betroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Broadcom-Aktie im Minus: Broadcom verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Eskalation im Musk-Trump-Streit: Tesla-Aktie im Sog von Drohungen und Kehrtwende
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 13:29:05

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER
RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT
SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEY INFORMATION 
  
(a)Full name of discloserDimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. in its capacity as investment advisor and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment advisors (”Dimensional”). Dimensional expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3. 
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		  
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree  
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		05 June 2025 
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		NO 
  
2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
  
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security 
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
  
Class of relevant security$0.01 ordinary shares (IE00BJMZDW83) 
 InterestsShort Positions 
 Number%Number% 
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled4,995,1332.36 %   
(2)Cash-settled derivatives     
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell     
 Total4,995,1332.36 %   
  
  
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.		 
  
  
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.		 
(a)Purchases and sales 
  
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit 
$0.01 ordinary shares (IE00BJMZDW83)Sale3,1816.2499 EUR 
There was a Transfer In of 140 shares of $0.01 ordinary shares 
  
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 
      
  
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
 
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
 
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        
  
(ii)Exercise 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit 
      
  
(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
       
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion, exerciseDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) 
     
  
4.OTHER INFORMATION 
  
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
  
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
  
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
None 
  
(c)Attachments 
  
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?NO 
  
Date of disclosure06 June 2025 
Contact nameThomas Hone 
Telephone number+44 20 3033 3419 
  

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Talanx
NEU✅ ANEA
NEU✅ Commerzbank

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ TransDigm
❌ FISERV
❌ Motorola Solutions

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:42 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
09:19 Marktüberblick: Bayer haussiert nach Kaufempfehlung
06:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
05.06.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
04.06.25 Logo WHS CrowdStrike-Aktie nach Zahlen im Sinkflug – Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
04.06.25 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Krypto-Investment in Zeiten des Wandels
04.06.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
03.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Richemont, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’838.93 19.11 BHDSPU
Short 13’087.34 13.77 B1LSOU
Short 13’573.88 8.93 BA8S6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’296.39 06.06.2025 13:23:51
Long 11’787.45 18.82 BTPSEU
Long 11’547.41 13.85 B1FSHU
Long 11’013.73 8.68 BQZSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
D-Wave-Aktie tief im Minus: D-Wave Quantum bereitet Kapitalmassnahme vor
Eutelsat-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Hanwha Systems steigt komplett aus Eutelsat aus
Schwarzer Schwan für Alphabet-Aktie? Barclays warnt vor möglichem Kurseinbruch
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
EZB und US-Jobdaten im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Circle-Aktie +168 Prozent: Erster Handelstag von USDC-Herausgeber Circle wird zum grossen Erfolg
ams-OSRAM-Aktie steigt: ams-OSRAM lizenziert Batteriemarken an Eures
P&G-Aktie fällt: Abbau von 7'000 Verwaltungsstellen bei Procter & Gamble
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth am Nachmittag gefragt

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/23: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/23. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}