Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

16 January 2025

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Company’s Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 31 January 2025 at 12:30 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 GMT on 30 January 2025, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

