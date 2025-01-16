Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian REIT
0.75 GBP -0.79%
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

16-Jan-2025 / 16:38 GMT/BST

 

 

16 January 2025

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Company’s Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 31 January 2025 at 12:30 GMT.

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

 

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 GMT on 30 January 2025, or at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

 

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numis.com/funds

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 371088
EQS News ID: 2069409

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

