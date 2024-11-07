|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Strong leasing outcomes continue to drive income growth
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
7 November 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)
Strong leasing outcomes continue to drive income growth
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (“Q2” or the “Quarter”).
Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: “Having previously stated that we believed the market was bottoming out and with two consecutive quarters of broadly flat valuations behind us, it is pleasing to report a marginal increase in our portfolio valuation at the halfway point of the year. While one swallow does not make a summer, this does support our belief that, generally speaking, we are at the start of a gradual upwards trend. However, the importance of stock selection and proactive asset management to drive returns remains as acute as ever and the 20 plus lettings, lease renewals, re-gears and rent reviews at significant average premiums to ERV and previous rent that we have undertaken during the Quarter, as well as the sales we continue to make on terms ahead of valuation, will be supportive of future earnings and dividend cover.
“In September we also welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s exemption of investment companies from PRIIPs and MiFID II regulation which previously obliged wealth managers and platforms to make disclosures about costs which were misleading and ultimately detrimental to investment performance. With the situation now being resolved and as the investment industry gradually adjusts to this change, we expect the Company’s competitive cost structure and high returns to be very attractive to new investors seeking strong returns from UK real estate.”
Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpins fully covered dividend
Asset recycling continues to generate aggregate proceeds in excess of valuation
Since 30 June 2024 the Company has successfully disposed of three assets at an aggregate 13% premium to previous valuation, comprising:
Proceeds from disposals have been used to reduce variable rate borrowings.
Redevelopment and refurbishment activity continues to be accretive with an expected yield on cost of c.7%
Dividends
The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 30 August 2024 relating to Q1, fully covered by EPRA earnings.
The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the Quarter payable on Friday 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024, which will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
Net asset value
The Company’s unaudited NAV at 30 September 2024 was £412.2m, or approximately 93.5p per share:
The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 September 2024 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend per share of 1.5p during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.5p per share for the Quarter to be paid on Friday 29 November 2024.
Market update
We mentioned in our last quarterly update that after a period of stabilisation, the trajectory of valuations appeared to be turning positive and after two consecutive quarters of being broadly flat, it is pleasing to report that in this Quarter the valuation of the Company’s portfolio was up marginally, leading to a stable NAV per share during 2024. This profile is consistent with our strongly held view that market values have now bottomed out and the prevailing trend is gradually upwards, supported by falling interest rates and the continued strength of the occupier markets, which should also deliver rental growth.
Market research published by Savills is showing rental growth in the three main commercial property sectors: Industrial and logistics still lead the growth tables, albeit the rate of rental growth is slowing; office rents are showing growth, but this is both property and location specific; and retail has returned to growth after five years of falling rental values. In the retail sector, it is likely that out-of-town retail will show the greatest rental growth potential, given the heavily restricted supply and low vacancy rate, but prime high street rents are also expected to witness modest growth.
So, while the scene is set for stronger total returns, principally driven by income and income growth, the direct property market has not fully reacted to this potential, as demonstrated by relatively flat valuations. In the indirect market we have seen significant corporate activity, often led by private equity, and a narrowing of discounts to NAV. Both private equity activity and advancing share prices are lead indicators of a recovering direct market. It is disappointing to see publicly owned real estate being sold into private hands at this point in the cycle, but we believe it is still possible to access attractive income returns with the prospect of capital growth from listed UK real estate.
Custodian Property Income REIT continues to benefit from positive asset management with 20 new lettings, lease renewals and lease re-gears, plus two positive rent reviews during the Quarter, supporting earnings and dividend cover.
Cost disclosure exemption
We welcome the Financial Conduct Authority’s recent exemption of investment companies (including REITs) from the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (“PRIIPs”) and Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (“MiFID II”) regulation. Since 2018 this regulation has obliged wealth managers and platforms to make cost disclosures to clients that were ‘fundamentally misleading’[7] by being presented as being borne by investors despite actually being incurred by the Company and included within reported investment performance.
Exacerbated by more recent Consumer Duty regulations these cost disclosures, which also result in investment companies’ management costs appearing spuriously more expensive than alternative structures, are likely to have curtailed investment demand for the Company’s shares over the last six years.
As the investment industry gradually adjusts to this change, we expect the Company’s competitive cost structure and high returns to be very attractive to new investors seeking strong returns from UK real estate.
Asset management
The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing two rent reviews at an aggregate 33% increase in annual rent, along with 20 new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears across 12 assets, with rental levels remaining affordable to our occupiers. These initiatives had a positive impact on weighted average unexpired lease term, increasing it to 4.9 years during the Quarter (30 Jun 24: 4.7 years).
Details of these asset management initiatives are shown below:
Rent reviews
Two rent reviews completed at an industrial unit in Kettering increasing the aggregate passing rent by 33% from £54k to £72k, at an aggregate 14% above ERV.
Renewals
Seven lease renewals across four retail, industrial and office assets signed at a combined average of 11% ahead of ERV and 23% of previous passing rent, comprising leases of:
£0.7m of new annual rental income was added to the rent roll through letting eight vacant units across five properties, in addition to a further five new leases being signed with existing tenants, in aggregate in line with ERV and 7% above previous passing rent, during the Quarter:
Since the Quarter end the Company has completed four new leases, one lease renewal and one rent review:
An agreement for lease has also been entered into for the entirety of a previously multi-let office building in Manchester currently undergoing partial refurbishment, on a 12-year lease term with an annual rent of £715k, subject to planning and vacant possession by 31 January 2025.
The positive impact of these initiatives has been partially offset by two tenant failures:
Sustainability
The Company published its Asset Management and Sustainability report in June 2024 which is available at: custodianreit.com/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/. This report contains details of the Company’s asset management initiatives over the previous 12 months including case studies of recent positive steps taken to improve the environmental performance of the portfolio.
Borrowings
At 30 September 2024 the Company had £174.0m of debt drawn at an aggregate weighted average cost of 4.0% (30 Jun 24: 3.9%) with no expiries until August 2025 and diversified across a range of lenders. This debt comprised:
At 30 September 2024 the Company’s borrowing facilities were:
Variable rate borrowing
Fixed rate borrowing
Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:
Portfolio analysis
At 30 September 2024 the portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company’s objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Sector weightings are shown below:
For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property-portfolio.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
[1] Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.
[2] Price on 6 November 2024. Source: London Stock Exchange.
[3] Adjusting for property acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure.
[4] ERV of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.
[5] NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Quarter.
[6] Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.
[7] Source: Association of Investment Companies.
[8] Comprises drive-through restaurants, car showrooms, trade counters, gymnasiums, restaurants and leisure units.
