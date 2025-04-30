Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.05.2025 00:27:00

C.H. Robinson Reports Higher Net Income In Q1

C.H. Robinson Worldwide
84.02 CHF -3.26%
(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), a US-based third-party logistics provider, reported an increased profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For the first quarter ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $135.3 million or $1.11 per share, a significant increase from $92.9 million or $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year.

This profit increase in the first quarter of 2025 was due to the decreased operating and personnel expenses in the quarter, despite a decrease in revenue.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $142.8 million or $1.17 per share, an increase from $102.7 million or $0.86 per share during the first quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the three months were $4 billion, slightly lower than $4.4 billion from last year.

Wednesday, CHRW closed at $89.22, up 1.01%, and is currently trading at $91 in after-hours, rising another 1.99% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

