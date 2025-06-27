Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’980 0.8%  SPI 16’607 0.9%  Dow 43’819 1.0%  DAX 24’033 1.6%  Euro 0.9366 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’326 1.6%  Gold 3’274 -1.6%  Bitcoin 85’561 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7986 -0.2%  Öl 67.4 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Novartis1200526UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156
Top News
US-Börsenausblick: Milliardär Cooperman vorsichtig, Markstratege Yardeni sieht für S&P 500 Potenzial bis 6.500 Punkte
Tesla pausiert Produktion - Spekulationen über günstigeres Modell nehmen zu
KGV - wie Anleger das Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis berechnen und warum es so wichtig ist!
Mit diesen Tipps können frischgebackene Eltern sparen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.06.2025 01:18:57

Atlantic Union Sells $2 Bln CRE Loan Portfolio To Blackstone To Reduce Exposure

Blackstone
117.39 CHF 15.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, parent of Atlantic Union Bank, Thursday has completed the sale of approximately $2 billion in performing commercial real estate - CRE loans to vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, a division of Blackstone (BX).

The loans were initially acquired through Atlantic Union's recent merger with Sandy Spring Bancorp, which closed on April 1, 2025.

Atlantic Union CEO John Asbury stated the transaction aligns with the company's post-merger integration goals, reduces CRE exposure, and enhances capacity for future growth. Blackstone's Tim Johnson noted the deal underscores the firm's strong platform and experience in real estate credit, with $76 billion in AUM.

The loan portfolio was sold in the low 90s as a percentage of par, with Atlantic Union retaining customer-facing servicing. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce high-cost funding and expand the bank's securities holdings.

This transaction adds to Blackstone's $20 billion in CRE loan acquisitions over the past two years. Morgan Stanley advised Atlantic Union, while Citigroup and CBRE advised Blackstone. Multiple law firms, including Hunton Andrews Kurth and Gibson Dunn, provided legal counsel.

Friday, BX closed at $151.11, up 1.98%, with no after-hours movement on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Blackstone

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten