|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.05.2025 20:08:23
Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2025
Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-05-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 1st quarter results for 2025. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website.
Highlights for Q1 2025:
G&A cost was DKK -0.3MM
Operating loss was DKK 2.5MM
Net loss was DKK 2.3MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -115.1MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.4MM
Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:
Atlantic Petroleum reached an agreement on the 4th April 2025 with its main creditors to reduce the Company’s debt. The total debt will be reduced by at least DKK 90MM. However, the debt restructuring is not finalized. The Directors now expect that finalization of the agreed upon framework will be in place 3rd Quarter 2025.
The ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on the finalization of the debt restructuring, and the cash flows generated from the interest in the Orlando field.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.
Announcement no.: 7/2025
Issued: 30-05-2025
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands
Website: www.petroleum.fo
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Atlantic Petroleum P-F
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Atlantic Petroleum P-F
Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
Was passiert bei Berkshire Hathaway nach Buffetts Rückzug? Wie wirkt sich die aktuelle US-Zollpolitik auf Stimmung und Märkte aus? Und welche Value-Aktien sieht Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia aktuell als kaufenswert? In diesem Gespräch gibt der bekannte New-York-Korrespondent Einblicke direkt von der Invest.
🔍 Themen im Video:
🔹 Warren Buffetts Rückzug & die Zukunft von Berkshire Hathaway
🔹 Cash-Berge & Dividendenstrategien bei grossen Holdings
🔹 Auswirkungen der US-Zollpolitik auf Bevölkerung & Börsen
🔹 Stimmung in den USA: Altersvorsorge & politische Unsicherheit
🔹 Value Investing in Krisenzeiten: Was Tim gerade gekauft hat
🔹 UnitedHealth, Kostendruck & Chancen bei Rücksetzern
🔹 Erste Eindrücke von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart
🔹 Finanzbildung, Auswandern & junge Anleger
🔹 Persönliche Einblicke: Tim Schäfers Reisepläne & Lebensstil
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen tendieren bergab -- SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Freitag leicht im Plus. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. In Asien ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}