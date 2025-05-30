Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’227 0.3%  SPI 16’850 0.4%  Dow 42’235 0.1%  DAX 23’997 0.3%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’367 -0.1%  Gold 3’293 -0.7%  Bitcoin 86’205 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8223 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
"Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Seine Top-Investitionen im ersten Quartal 2025
Highlight-Gruppe schreibt im ersten Quartal höheren Verlust
Bitcoin entfernt sich weiter vom Rekordhoch
ETF-Auswahl leicht gemacht: So hilft der Tracking Error bei der Entscheidung
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.05.2025 20:08:23

Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2025

Atlantic Petroleum P-F
2.48 DKK 3.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-05-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 1st quarter results for 2025. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website.

Highlights for Q1 2025:

G&A cost was DKK -0.3MM
Operating loss was DKK 2.5MM
Net loss was DKK 2.3MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -115.1MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.4MM


Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:

Atlantic Petroleum reached an agreement on the 4th April 2025 with its main creditors to reduce the Company’s debt. The total debt will be reduced by at least DKK 90MM. However, the debt restructuring is not finalized. The Directors now expect that finalization of the agreed upon framework will be in place 3rd Quarter 2025.

The ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on the finalization of the debt restructuring, and the cash flows generated from the interest in the Orlando field.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 7/2025

Issued: 30-05-2025

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Atlantic Petroleum P-F

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atlantic Petroleum P-F

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Was passiert bei Berkshire Hathaway nach Buffetts Rückzug? Wie wirkt sich die aktuelle US-Zollpolitik auf Stimmung und Märkte aus? Und welche Value-Aktien sieht Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia aktuell als kaufenswert? In diesem Gespräch gibt der bekannte New-York-Korrespondent Einblicke direkt von der Invest.

🔍 Themen im Video:

🔹 Warren Buffetts Rückzug & die Zukunft von Berkshire Hathaway
🔹 Cash-Berge & Dividendenstrategien bei grossen Holdings
🔹 Auswirkungen der US-Zollpolitik auf Bevölkerung & Börsen
🔹 Stimmung in den USA: Altersvorsorge & politische Unsicherheit
🔹 Value Investing in Krisenzeiten: Was Tim gerade gekauft hat
🔹 UnitedHealth, Kostendruck & Chancen bei Rücksetzern
🔹 Erste Eindrücke von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart
🔹 Finanzbildung, Auswandern & junge Anleger
🔹 Persönliche Einblicke: Tim Schäfers Reisepläne & Lebensstil

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17:30 Logo WHS DAX tritt auf der Stelle – Nvidia & Biogen mit Überraschung! Gold, EUR & Aktien im Chartcheck
16:42 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Roche, Sanofi
11:18 US-Handelszölle und das Reich der Mitte
10:06 BNP Paribas: Preissenkungen als Bedrohung für Pharmaunternehmen
09:30 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
06:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung setzt sich fort
06:00 Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
28.05.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’650.32 18.60 BNRSDU
Short 12’882.73 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’352.13 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’227.08 30.05.2025 17:31:45
Long 11’719.74 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’423.18 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’975.20 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Plus: NVIDIA wächst bei Umsatz und Gewinn stärker als erwartet
US-Bundesberufungsgericht kippt Zoll-Stopp: Trumps Strafzölle dürfen wieder greifen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: S&P sieht Deutsche Telekom im Aufwind - Rating-Ausblick positiv
5 Aktien mit Langfrist-Potenzial: Was die Papiere von TSMC, CrowdStrike & Co. so besonders macht
"Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Seine Top-Investitionen im ersten Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Bilanz und US-Zölle im Fokus: SMI in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst unter 24.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Aufwind
SAP-Konkurrent Salesforce übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen im ersten Quartal - Salesforce-Aktie nach kritischen Stimmen schwach
Sanofi-Studie: Itepekimab erzielt uneinheitliche Ergebnisse - Aktie tiefrot

Top-Rankings

Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 22/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}