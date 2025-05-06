Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.05.2025 15:00:00

Aalberts reports the progress of its share buyback programme 28 April – 02 May 2025

Utrecht, 6 May 2025

Aalberts today reports that it has repurchased 8,456 of its own shares in the period from 28 April 2025, up to and including 02 May 2025, for an amount of EUR 243,288.56, so at an average share price of EUR 28.77.

This is part of the share buyback programme as announced on 27 February 2025, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 28 February 2025 and will be completed no later than 24 October 2025. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

Up to and including 02 May 2025, a cumulative total of 1,652,665 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 49,469,040.

Aalberts has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.

The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024. The programme will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.

contact
+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CET)
investors@aalberts.com

regulated information
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs

Attachment


