22.07.2025 00:02:40

RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its July 8 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA maintained its benchmark lending rate at 3.85 percent, defying expectations for a quarter-point rate cut. The current rate was the lowest in two years. Previously, the bank had reduced the rate by 25 basis points in May and February.

New Zealand will provide June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth NA$6.44 billion and exports were at NZ$7.68 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$1.235 billion.

Malaysia will see June data for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

Taiwan will release June numbers for unemployment and export orders; in May, the jobless rate was 3.34 percent and export orders jumped an annual 18.5 percent.

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht ohne grosse Ausschläge aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in China schliessen nach Zinsentscheid höher

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Auftakt in die neue Handelswoche mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex fand keine klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren Gewinne zu sehen.

