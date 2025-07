New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday see June results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index score was 47.5.

Australia will provide July inflation expectation data from the Melbourne Institute; in June, inflation was seen higher by an annual 5.0 percent.

Malaysia will release May numbers for industrial production; in April, production was up 2.7 percent on year.