New Zealand Has NZ$142 Million Trade Surplus In June

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of NZ$142 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of NZ$1.020 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$1.082 billion surplus in May (originally NZ$1.235 billion).

Exports were up 10 percent on year to NZ$6.63 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$7.50 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$7.68 billion).

Imports jumped an annual 19 percent to NZ$6.49 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.42 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.44 billion).