Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’921 -0.5%  SPI 16’535 -0.4%  Dow 44’095 0.6%  DAX 23’910 -0.5%  Euro 0.9345 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’303 -0.4%  Gold 3’304 0.9%  Bitcoin 85’011 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7930 -0.7%  Öl 66.6 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171
Top News
Abwärtstrend der Apple-Aktie: JPMorgan-Analyst senkt Kursziel
Robinhood-CEO verrät: Wie KI Anlegern beim Investieren helfen könnte
2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Analysten optimistisch: Strategy-Aktie könnte bald in den S&P 500 einziehen
Perplexity: Apple und Meta kämpfen wohl um vielversprechendes KI-Startup
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

01.07.2025 00:50:56

New Zealand Building Permits Jump 10%In May

(RTTNews) - The number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 10 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 3,151.

That follows the 15,6 percent drop in April.

Consents were issued for 1,464 stand-alone houses; 1,320 townhouses, flats, and units; 211 retirement village units; and 156 apartments.

In the year ended May 2025, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,530, down 3.8 percent from the year ended May 2024.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.0 billion, down 2.3 percent from the year ended May 2024.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS nennt fünf Aktien mit langfristigem Potenzial - das sind die Favoriten
2. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Aktien von Rheinmetall & Co. starten durch: Diese Rüstungswerte sind laut JPMorgan unterbewertet
Gewagte Bitcoin-Prognose: Strategy-CEO Michael Saylor sieht Bitcoin bei 21 Millionen US-Dollar
UBS-Aktie höher: Weitere Details aus FINMA-Bericht zum Greensill Skandal der CS - UBS startet neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Oberstes US-Gericht holt in Glyphosat-Streit Meinung der Regierung ein
Perplexity: Apple und Meta kämpfen wohl um vielversprechendes KI-Startup
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verzeichnet am Montagnachmittag Verluste

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Juni 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.2537 -0.0117
-0.51

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}