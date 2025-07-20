Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Was ist Digital Detox und wie geht es?
Bank of America: Das sind die grössten Investment-Themen für die kommenden fünf Jahre
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Merck-Aktie: Ezmekly erhält bedingte Zulassung in der EU
Roche-Tochter Genentech: Erneut ablehnender FDA-Entscheid zu Columvi
21.07.2025 00:57:34

New Zealand Annual Inflation Climbs 2.7% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 2.7 percent on year in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior but shy of expectations for 2.8 percent.

Higher annual prices were recorded for local authority rates and payments; actual rentals for housing, up 3.2 percent; and electricity, up 8.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent - again missing expectations for 0.6 percent and down from 0.09 percent in the previous quarter.

Higher quarterly prices were recorded for cultural services, up 9.5 percent; electricity, up 4.9 percent; and vegetables, up 10.0 percent.

These were partly offset by lower prices for: petrol, down 4.8 percent; and domestic accommodation services, down 9.2 percent.

