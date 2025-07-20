New Zealand Annual Inflation Climbs 2.7% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 2.7 percent on year in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior but shy of expectations for 2.8 percent.

Higher annual prices were recorded for local authority rates and payments; actual rentals for housing, up 3.2 percent; and electricity, up 8.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent - again missing expectations for 0.6 percent and down from 0.09 percent in the previous quarter.

Higher quarterly prices were recorded for cultural services, up 9.5 percent; electricity, up 4.9 percent; and vegetables, up 10.0 percent.

These were partly offset by lower prices for: petrol, down 4.8 percent; and domestic accommodation services, down 9.2 percent.