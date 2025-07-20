Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar GBP - NZD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
21.07.2025 00:57:34
New Zealand Annual Inflation Climbs 2.7% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 2.7 percent on year in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior but shy of expectations for 2.8 percent.
Higher annual prices were recorded for local authority rates and payments; actual rentals for housing, up 3.2 percent; and electricity, up 8.4 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent - again missing expectations for 0.6 percent and down from 0.09 percent in the previous quarter.
Higher quarterly prices were recorded for cultural services, up 9.5 percent; electricity, up 4.9 percent; and vegetables, up 10.0 percent.
These were partly offset by lower prices for: petrol, down 4.8 percent; and domestic accommodation services, down 9.2 percent.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/NZD
|2.2489
|-0.0128
|-0.57
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Freitagshandel etwas fester -- DAX verliert zum Wochenende an Schwung -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Märkte gehen überwiegend höher ins Wochenende
Am Freitag konnte der heimische Aktienmarkt seine Anfangsgewinne verteidigen, während der deutsche Leitindex im Handel den Schwung verloren hat. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneins. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag indes mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}