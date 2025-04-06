Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary February results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the leading index was up 0.4 percent on month, while the coincident was up 0.1 percent.

New Zealand will release March figures for job advertisement data from ANZ; in February, job ads were down 1.4 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr) and Thailand (Chakri Day) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.